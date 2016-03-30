Nocona holds vigil for missing teen



Family members are still looking for answers following the disappearance of a Nocona teen.

Caleb Diehl went missing one year ago.

Monday night a vigil was held for him at the downtown park in Nocona.

The family has put up a reward for any information to help find him, but have had no luck.

Event organizers say they'll continue prayer meetings.

Caleb's mother told Newschannel6, he did have plans to go to Colorado or California after he graduated, but adds that there is no way her son would have left to these places without the things that he valued.

