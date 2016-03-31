Crash sends two motorcyclists to the hospital r

Two Lawton motorcyclists were hospitalized after crashing their bikes into a tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

Police said the two drivers were racing one another while heading east on Cache Road and 52nd Street right in front of the Milo Gordon Auto Mall.

Both were wearing helmets, but police said the drivers weren't paying attention to traffic and one cyclist collided into a semi with a trailer loaded with vehicles as it turned into the car lot.

One of the drivers is believed to have a collapsed lung, but is expected to recover.

