More than $400K worth of marijuana seized by troopers

Department of Public Saftey (DPS) officials confiscated more than $449,000 in marijuana on Wednesday. Just before 10 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a Nissan Altima for a traffic violation on US 287 near Iowa Park. The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle after a canine unit alerted on the vehicle. The search revealed several tape-wrapped packages of marijuana located throughout the vehicle. The packages had a total weight 174 pounds.

Valeria Lopez, 20, of Eustis, Florida, Norma Lopez-Martinez, 22, and Kassandra Rocha, 23, both of Umatilla, Florida were taken into police custody and booked into the Wichita County jail on felony possession of marijuana charges.

The illegal drugs were allegedly being transported from Phoenix to Umatilla, Florida.

