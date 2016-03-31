Jackson sentenced

Jack Mark Jackson, of Quanah, was sentenced to ten years in prison on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old was convicted of breaking into a building in September of 2015.

The owner of the property testified that he set up a camera in hopes of catching a potential burglar.

Investigators identified the man in the video as Jackson.

His punishment was increased due to prior felony convictions.

