Sheriff's office searching for felony suspect

Wichita County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for Jerome Jones

According to authorities, he fled from deputies on Wednesday in a vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Jones is wanted for evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle along with five outstanding felony warrants totaling $83,000 in bonds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call the sheriff's office at 940-766-8276.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights Reserved