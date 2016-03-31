Protecting Our Children

Patsy's House is a safe haven for child abuse victims and their non-offending family members. The staff guide the children and their families through the interview, court process and any counseling or other services they may need. They are with them every step of the way on their journey back to hope and healing.
Child abuse is a crime of secrecy which breeds within our communities because it's difficult to talk about. That's why the staff at Patsy's House stress the importance of open communication between parents and their children.
Everything they do at Patsy's House is free of charge to the children and their non-offending family members and they're kicking off National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month with their annual pinwheel campaign - a fun and colorful fundraiser. Pinwheels For Patsy's House is this Saturday from 12-3pm at Patterson Honda in Wichita Falls.
A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon.
A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon.
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.
Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty
Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty
The weekend meals on wheels program might be taken away if the program doesn't raise $200,000 by the end of this month.
The weekend meals on wheels program might be taken away if the program doesn't raise $200,000 by the end of this month.
New Hope Baptist Church in Vernon is expected to hold services again in six weeks after its roof collapsed last summer.
New Hope Baptist Church in Vernon is expected to hold services again in six weeks after its roof collapsed last summer.