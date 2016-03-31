Protecting Our Children

Patsy's House is a safe haven for child abuse victims and their non-offending family members. The staff guide the children and their families through the interview, court process and any counseling or other services they may need. They are with them every step of the way on their journey back to hope and healing.



Child abuse is a crime of secrecy which breeds within our communities because it's difficult to talk about. That's why the staff at Patsy's House stress the importance of open communication between parents and their children.



Everything they do at Patsy's House is free of charge to the children and their non-offending family members and they're kicking off National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month with their annual pinwheel campaign - a fun and colorful fundraiser. Pinwheels For Patsy's House is this Saturday from 12-3pm at Patterson Honda in Wichita Falls.

