Working For Veterans

Texas leads the nation in unemployed veterans. That's why one agency here in wichita falls is helping our nation's heroes get back to work. The Texas Veterans Commission says the amount of veterans looking for work has increased.

The Texas Veterans Commission says one of the reasons for the increase is a reduction in forces throughout the military.

the veteran's commission is there to help unemployed vets find a job-- for free.

The Texas Veterans Commission provides employment services to veterans in more than ninety American job centers throughout Texas.

specially trained veteran career advisers work one on one with them providing job coaching services and helping them overcome any barriers they may have to employment.

Veterans Employer Liaisons contact local businesses, contractors, employer associations and other entities to encourage them to hire qualified vets.

The employers also hold annual job fairs.



For more information on the Texas Veterans Commission work calendar go to www.workintexas.com or by following our event calendar on Facebook workforcesolutionsnorthtexas.

