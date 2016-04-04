Manhunt Monday suspect caught!

This week's Manhunt Monday suspect has been arrested thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Wichita Falls Police was on the lookout for Roy Thomas Slusser, Jr.

He was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

He was born on August 6, 1981. He is described as a White male with Brown hair and Hazel eyes weighing approximately 180 pounds and 5' 8" tall.

Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject.

Remember, anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

