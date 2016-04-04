Former Seymour teacher indicted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

A former Seymour teacher has been indicted on two charges of having an improper relationship with a student.

Trent Lee Wilson was indicted on Thursday and arrested on Friday.

According to court documents, the relationship happened in January of last year.

Wilson resigned from his job in February.

