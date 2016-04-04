County Health officials warn of chemical found in e-cigs

Wichita Falls and Wichita County Public Heath officials are warning e-cigarette users to be aware of new studies showing that e-cigs can be harmful.

It's because of one chemical in particular Diacetyl

A Harvard University study found that the chemical is in 75 percent of flavored e-cigs and is known to cause lung damage.

The health districts tobacco prevention and control coalition wants e-cig users to be aware of the possible harmful effects of the chemical.

