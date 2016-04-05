Deputies find dogs, drugs, and a juvenile in raid

Two men are behind bars after Wichita County Sheriff deputies conducted a search in Wichita Falls.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, deputies obtained a warrant and conducted a search of a home in the 3400 block of Arthur Street.

During the search officials discovered quantities of methamphetamine.

It is unknown at this time, how much meth was seized from the home.

Authorities also discovered eight Pit Bulls that were taken by the city.

A juvenile was also taken from the house.

