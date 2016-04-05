Police seek more information on attempted abduction

Wichita Falls Police is investigating an attempted abduction.

They say a 13-year-old girl was waiting for the school bus Monday morning at the corner of Hooper Drive and Lenore Drive.

That's when a Red Ford F-150 pickup with a silver toolbox in the back stopped and yelled at the girl to get in the truck.

When she didn't, the girls said the man got out and tried to grab her--but she took off running until he stopped chasing her.

The girl ran to a home--and that's when police were called.

The suspect is a white male wearing a white shirt.

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.

