New job opportunities in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX -

If you're looking for a job in Wichita Falls, Workforce Solutions is looking for at least 60 temporary warehouse workers.

Hiring will be done on the spot and those attending are asked to bring two forms of identification.

It'll take place at 43 09 Old Jacksboro Highway.

