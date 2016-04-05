Police remind car owners to Lock, Take and Hide

The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning everyone to not leave important items in your car, truck or SUV.

Since February police said there have been many reports of vehicle burglaries involving firearms being stolen, and they said most of the time, the vehicles were left unlocked and the firearms were unsecured.

As a reminder, police said there is an easy way to remember to take your valuables into your home.

The "Lock, Take and Hide" guide is simple. Lock your car, take your keys and hide your belongings.

Wichita Falls police also stress that if you do carry or transport a firearm in your vehicle, you need to secure it so that it does not end up in the wrong hands.

