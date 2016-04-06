Principals for a day

On Wednesday, KAUZ General Manager, Richard Haddox, traded in his job here for a chance to be "principal for a day" at Wichita Falls High School.

Haddox, who's an old high graduate, once again walked the halls of his former high school and the school was happy to have him.

KAUZ Sports Director, Adam Ostrow also took on the role of "principal for a day" but he is handling the academic duties at McNeil Junior High School.

Adam took over the reins from the principal, Tania Rushing, and seemed to enjoy his assignment.

