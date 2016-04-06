Wanted Suspect now in custody - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wanted Suspect now in custody

Jerome Jones (Source: WCSO) Jerome Jones (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Wichita County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a wanted man. Jerome Jones was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday after authorities said back on March 31st, he led deputies on a chase near Martin Luther King Ave and Jefferson Street in Wichita Falls.

Jones was wanted in connection to several crimes.

