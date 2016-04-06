Man accused of assault, after crashing into home

Wichita Falls Police arrested a man for Aggravated Assault after he drove through a home on Tuesday.

Police said just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to a disturbance in the 2600 block of Lebanon.

A woman and her neighbor said they got into a verbal altercation with 24-year-old Collin Wayne Roe.

They told police that Roe then left got into a Ford Taurus and drove it into their home causing.

When the two came outside Roe revved up the engine and drove the car towards them.

Roe is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault.