Man arrested after fleeing scene of collision

John Edward Pratt, 30, is in the Wichita County Jail after being charged with an accident that occurred last October.

An arrest affidavit states the accident happened at around 5 a.m. on October 6th at the intersection of Kell and Harrison.

Police said the driver of a Honda Civic was injured and his vehicle was rolled onto its side from the impact. The driver of that vehicle was trapped and had to be cut out of the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The vehicle that hit the Honda was a Mazda 626 was still at the scene when officials arrived, but the driver was not. Police said a passenger in that Mazda was there and she told police who the driver was, but that he ran away.

The Mazda was impounded and while Pratt’s bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved