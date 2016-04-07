Oliver waives arraignment, next appearance will be at trial

A former Graham Junior High School instructional aide, who is accused having a sexual relationship with a student, will not appear in court again until her trial date.

Authorities said the arrest of 37-year-old Allison Amber Oliver was the result of an investigation back in October, following a complaint made by the graham independent school district.

An arraignment was scheduled for Thursday but Oliver waived that last week and was not in court.

No trial date has been set yet.

