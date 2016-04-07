Fire consumes home on FM 368

A house in Archer County is now a total loss following a fire in that home on Thursday morning.

It broke out about 10:30 a.m. on FM 368 south and was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived.

Archer County officials said firefighters from Archer City, Lake Kickapoo, Bowman, Holliday and even Archer County Sheriff's Deputies helped in trying to get the fire under control.

No one was at home at the time of the fire.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

