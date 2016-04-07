County opens application for safe room rebate 2016

Wichita County officials are giving residents a chance to apply for a rebate for tornado safe rooms. Thanks to funding provided through a grant.

Funds are limited so if you are interested you can apply at the Wichita County Judge's office on Monday through Friday between 8a.m. - noon, or from 1p.m. – 5p.m.

Or you can apply online at the county website.

Here are a few important things to note before applying:

Applicants owing past due property taxes or fines in Wichita County or federal, state and local taxes are not eligible.

Applicants must be current on all taxes at the time they apply for their rebate.

Homes older than 45 years must receive additional approval due to possible historical significance.

Verification of home location outside of a flood plain will be reviewed by the City of Wichita Falls or the county Emergency Management Office for rural residents.

All applicants must own and reside in the home and pay the contractor/installer in full to receive the rebate of half, up to $3,000, of the installation cost by an approved ATSA or NSSA installer.

Completed applications are file stamped in the order they are received in the County Judge's office. If approved, you will receive a confirmation/build letter to indicate your eligibility for the rebate.

