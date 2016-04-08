Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 04 08 2016

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 04-08-2016

Marla L Garcia

Hispanic Female

DOB: 11-05-74  Bro/Bro

170 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation -  Secure Execution Document by Deception

Santos Pineda

Hispanic Male

DOB: 07-20-64  Bro/Gry

180 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 Under 1G

Anthony Dewayne Booker

Black Male

DOB: 08-15-65  Blk/Bro

180 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of a Building

Christopher H. Vinson

White Male

DOB: 09-22-90  Bro/Hzl

145 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 U1G

Karen Avis Bayless

White Female

DOB: 02-16-52  Bro/Grn

222 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall

Wanted For: Bond forfeiture  – Theft U/1,500 w/2 or more convictions

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

