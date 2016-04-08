Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 04 08 2016

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 04-08-2016

Marla L Garcia Hispanic Female DOB: 11-05-74 Bro/Bro 170 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Secure Execution Document by Deception Santos Pineda Hispanic Male DOB: 07-20-64 Bro/Gry 180 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 Under 1G Anthony Dewayne Booker Black Male DOB: 08-15-65 Blk/Bro 180 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall Wanted For: Burglary of a Building Christopher H. Vinson White Male DOB: 09-22-90 Bro/Hzl 145 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 U1G Karen Avis Bayless White Female DOB: 02-16-52 Bro/Grn 222 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall Wanted For: Bond forfeiture – Theft U/1,500 w/2 or more convictions

