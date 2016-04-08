No cause yet for apartment complex fire

Investigators are working to learn more about an apartment fire in Wichita Falls on Thursday night.

Wichita Falls firefighters were called out to the Hunters Crossing apartment complex in the 3000 block of Kemp Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

According to the battalion chief, the fire began in the wall of one of the units in building two, and was contained within a few minutes.

Officials said no one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

No word yet on damages or the cause, but stay with NewsChannel 6 for more updates.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved