Traffic stops land two in jail

Two separate traffic stops conducted by Wichita Falls Police ended with both drivers going to jail for drug offenses. The first happened around 1a.m. on Thursday in the 2000 block of 8th Street, when officers noticed a red Chevrolet Silverado speeding.

When they pulled over 36-year-old Rickie Herd, they found two small baggies of meth in his car. He also had a cigarette that tested positive for marijuana.

He has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

The second incident also happened on Thursday, just before 7:30 p.m. near Avenue F and Polk, within one thousand feet of Wichita Falls High School. Officers said a black Mitsubishi Eclipse ran a stop sign.

When officers pulled over 32-year-old Donald Wilson, they saw a small baggie in the car that tested positive for meth. Wilson was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance in a drug-free zone, he also had numerous open warrants.

