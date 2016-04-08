Free Fitness

Personal trainer and cyclist, Brian Goins is offering free exercise classes at the Texas National Guard Armory for members of the Texas National Guard. They are an intense and effective circuit training workout.
He says regular exercise and good nutrition are extremely important for Texas National Guard soldiers. They have to manage both military and civilian duties effectively and having a positive physical outlet is important to keeping a healthy balance.
Goins has a special connection to the Texas National Guard, his wife has been serving for 5 years. His respect for our nation's armed forces runs deep and he says his decision to donate his time to them, for free, was easy.
For more information on Brian Goins' classes or his company, Thermal Fitness, visit his Thermal Fitness FaceBook page or call Thermal Fitness at 940-867-0207.
Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KAUZ NEWS.
A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon.
A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon.
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.
Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty
Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty
The weekend meals on wheels program might be taken away if the program doesn't raise $200,000 by the end of this month.
The weekend meals on wheels program might be taken away if the program doesn't raise $200,000 by the end of this month.
New Hope Baptist Church in Vernon is expected to hold services again in six weeks after its roof collapsed last summer.
New Hope Baptist Church in Vernon is expected to hold services again in six weeks after its roof collapsed last summer.