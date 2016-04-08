Free Fitness

Personal trainer and cyclist, Brian Goins is offering free exercise classes at the Texas National Guard Armory for members of the Texas National Guard. They are an intense and effective circuit training workout.

He says regular exercise and good nutrition are extremely important for Texas National Guard soldiers. They have to manage both military and civilian duties effectively and having a positive physical outlet is important to keeping a healthy balance.

Goins has a special connection to the Texas National Guard, his wife has been serving for 5 years. His respect for our nation's armed forces runs deep and he says his decision to donate his time to them, for free, was easy.

For more information on Brian Goins' classes or his company, Thermal Fitness, visit his Thermal Fitness FaceBook page or call Thermal Fitness at 940-867-0207.

