One of the largest wine tasting festivals in the area will be rolling into Texoma this weekend.

The annual Red River Wine Festival in Wichita Falls showcases the best independently owned wineries from across the state. The one-day event features more than 44 different wines of assorted varietals, live music from local bands and a specialty beer garden.

It'll be held Saturday, April 16 at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center. It costs $25 a person and includes a souvenir wine glass and 10 tickets for wine and beer samples.