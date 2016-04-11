Three meth ring conspirators appear in court

Three of the 13 Texomans charged for their roles in a methamphetamine distribution ring will be in court on Monday. To answer charges of a drug conspiracy that allegedly began in 2011.

They're set to appear in federal court in Fort Worth at 8:30 a.m.

If convicted, they face up to 40 years in a federal prison and a $5 million fine.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved