Can you identify this suspect?

Wichita Falls Police needs your help finding a robbery suspect.

These are surveillance photos from a robbery that happened at the Zoom-In on Seymour Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the suspect demanded money and cigarettes and displayed a handgun, he took off with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

Police believe this may be the same suspect that robbed the Little Caesar's Pizza on Seymour Highway back on March 24th, as the description of the suspect is the same in both robberies.

If you know who this person is please call Crime Stoppers at 322-9889.

