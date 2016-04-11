Wichita County deputy and K-9 earn award

Deputy Gabriel Villarreal and his k-9 partner (Source: WCSO)

A Wichita County deputy and his K-9 were recognized last week.

The National Police K-9 Association and National Narcotic Drug Dog Association awarded first place to Deputy Gabriel Villarreal and his k-9 partner.

The award was presented at a training event in Abilene.

The two received first place in overall narcotics and top dog narcotics.

More than twenty K-9 teams participated in the event.

