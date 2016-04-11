One hospitalized after drive collides with light post - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

One hospitalized after drive collides with light post

WICHITA FALLS, TX -

One person was transported to the hospital following a car crash in Wichita Falls on Monday afternoon. Authorities said the driver of a car heading west on Harding Street fell asleep behind the wheel.

The car crossed the median striking a light post and a fire hydrant before landing in a ditch.

The driver was good condition while the passenger was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

