Man arrested after victim's neighbor takes matters into his own hands

Grant Lynn Franklin (Source: WFPD) Grant Lynn Franklin (Source: WFPD)
A 40 year-old-man accused of burglary is behind bars after a neighbor of a 9-1-1 caller, helped deputies capture the suspect.

Grant Lynn Franklin was arrested just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday near Huntington lane.

Authorities said the owner of the property spotted Franklin taking items and fired one shot from a shotgun in the air.

When Franklin drove away in a pickup truck, deputies said the property owner then fired a second shot to disable the vehicle. 

When deputies arrived they found the truck stuck in a ditch.

A neighbor, who had been contacted by the property owner, found the vehicle and blocked it in until deputies could haul him off to jail.

