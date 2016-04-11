Wichita County Sheriff's Office job fair

Wichita county sheriff's office is holding a job fair on April 30th at the Wichita County Courthouse, 900 7th Street, from 10 a.m.- 3:00 p. m.

All potential applicants are asked to please bring copies of high school diploma or GED, college transcripts, DD-214, birth certificate, driver’s license, and social security card.

The Wichita County Sheriff's office has positions available for detention officer. Applications may be downloaded and completed prior at www.wichitacountysheriffoffice.org and under the career opportunities page.

Male and female veterans are highly encouraged to apply.

For more information please contact WCSO Recruiter, Deputy Brien Conner, at 940-716-8678 OR EMAIL brien.conner@co.wichita.tx.us.

