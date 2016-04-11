Former JOP Sentencing - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Former JOP Sentencing

Updated by Ava Van Valen, Morning Anchor
Connect
(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Joseph Charles Boyle, the former Archer County Justice of the Peace was sentenced today for stealing money from Archer County. He received two years in federal prison and has to pay $133,000 in restitution. He'll also be on three years supervised release after his sentence is served. Upon his release, the judge says he has to pay a minimum of 400 dollars a month toward his restitution. 

Boyle, 64, of Holliday, was in charge of collecting the fees for fines such as traffic violations. Archer County Judge Randall C. Jackson said Boyle had people pay cash for fines and then pocketed a portion of the money - money that should have gone to Archer County.

Boyle spoke on his own behalf at the sentencing today and said he takes full responsibility for his actions.  He apologized first to his wife and then to the citizens of Archer County.

He served in his elected position since 2003 and according to court documents, from January 2013 to May 2015,  he stole, embezzled and obtained-by fraud funds he collected for the payment of fees, fines and penalties.

Boyle admitted that the total amount of money that he stole from Archer County was more than $40,000. He pleaded guilty last year in Federal Court in Wichita Falls ending almost 13 years in office.  

He resigned his position as Justice of the Peace on November 9th, 2015.

A run-off election to replace Boyle is set to take place on May 24th.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-03-01 23:18:38 GMT
    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

  • Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-01 22:27:42 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-03-01 22:50:12 GMT

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

  • Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-01 21:56:30 GMT
    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

    •   
Powered by Frankly