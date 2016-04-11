Former JOP Sentencing

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon.
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.
Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty
The weekend meals on wheels program might be taken away if the program doesn't raise $200,000 by the end of this month.
New Hope Baptist Church in Vernon is expected to hold services again in six weeks after its roof collapsed last summer.
