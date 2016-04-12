Hail storms cause wise spread damage

A number of north Texas residents are cleaning up after severe hail storms in recent days.

The hail punched holes in the roof of a Wylie Public Safety building, allowing water to pour in.

The building that is home to the city's Police, Fire, Municipal Court and Dispatch suffered water damage. The damage also included ceiling tiles and insulation.

All of this was happening as hundreds of homes were being pounded by the same storm. Here is a look at some of the pictures viewers sent in about the hail damage.

