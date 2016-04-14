Man charged with assault after victim ran over by own truck

A call to the La Quinta Inn overnight put one man behind bars for Aggravated Assault Family Violence.

Wichita Falls Police said the victim drove to the La Quinta Inn, where Jeremy Reis was staying.

The victim told police that Reis pulled her out of her truck and shoved her to the ground.

The car was still in drive, and ran over her left arm and left leg.

The victim then told police Reis picked her up, put her back in the truck, and drove around for a while.

He is charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence.

