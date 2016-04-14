Police search for missing Wichita Falls man - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Police search for missing Wichita Falls man

WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Arthur Henry Litteken was last seen at his home on Maurine Street.

He is 5’7’ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

The 24-year-old has short curly blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Litteken you are asked to call the police.

