Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 04 15 2016
WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM
These individuals are wanted as of 04-15-2016
Christopher Lynn Petty
Black Male
DOB: 05-10-71 Blk/Bro
155 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery
Chelsea Leigh Koschak
White Female
DOB: 05-16-91 Bro/Bro
160 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall
Wanted For: Theft U/$2,500 W/2 Previous Convictions
Kelvin Dewayne Hearne
Black Male
DOB: 11-07-90 Blk/Bro
190 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall
Wanted For: Violation Of Probation – Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 U/1G
Dustin Buck Clem
White Male
DOB: 02-25-81 Bro/Bro
190 Lbs. / 6’3” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 U1G
Calin Dray Harris
Hispanic Male
DOB: 03-08-91 Blk/Bro
160 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers: citizens, police and the media working together to make our community a safer place.
Together we can make a difference.
