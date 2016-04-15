Two more convicted for involvement north Texas meth ring

On Monday, in U.S. District Court, a federal jury convicted Cleto Tarin, 52, of the Dallas-Fort Worth, and Hector Saldivar, 33, of Wichita Falls. The two were each charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Tarin and Saldivar now await sentencing, can range from not less than five years to more than 40 years in federal prison, and up to a $5 million fine. Sentencing is expected to be handed down in August 2016.

Both men were a part of a methamphetamine ring operating in north Texas. Tarin and Saldivar’s conviction bring the total to 14 convictions in the conspiracy indictment.

