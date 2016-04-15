Wichita Falls Post Offices host passport fair

The United States Postal Service in Wichita Falls will be hosting a passport fair at the Wichita Falls Main Post Office located at 1000 Lamar Street, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 23, 2016.

To obtain a passport, applicants need to:

Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state; a previous U.S. passport; a certificate of citizenship; or a naturalization certificate. (Please note: a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable.)

Bring proof of identity. This must be either: a recently issued U.S. passport; a recently issued naturalization certificate; a recently issued certificate of citizenship; or a current valid driver's license, government ID or military photo ID.

Bring a photocopy of your proof of identity. Each applicant must bring a front and back photocopy of the ID that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance.

The passport application requires recent passport photograph of you (2" x 2" in size), which the Post Office Passport Office can provide for $15.

To save time, customers may download a passport application at www.usps.com/passport to complete beforehand.

All applicants must appear in person (including minors).

Minors under the age of 14 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $25 execution fee made payable to Postmaster.

Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $25. The cost to expedite processing at the Department of State is $60 paid per application in addition to required fees. The cost to expedite delivery service to the passport processing lockbox is $22.95 per family for Priority Mail Express paid to the United States Postal Service. The cost to expedite delivery service is $20.66 paid per application directly to the Department of State for the delivery of an issued passport book from the Department of State to the customer. This service is only available to mailing addresses within the United States. Not valid for passport cards. Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service's Website www.usps.com to get the location of another nearby passport Post Offices and their passport customer service hours. Passport customers may also check the U.S. State Department's website at www.travel.state.gov to obtain additional information. The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

