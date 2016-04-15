Four flee scene of crash

Wichita Falls police responded to an early morning car accident, where everyone involved in the wreck took off.

It happened on York Street and Colquitt Road just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police said four people were in a red Ford Explorer when it rolled over. All four occupants then left the scene of the accident on foot before authorities arrived.

All four were found in the area a short time later. Only minor injuries were reported for one of the passengers.

The driver was not arrested, but the other three passengers were taken into custody.

Two of them had previous warrants and the other passenger was taken into custody for public intoxication.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved