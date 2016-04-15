Man indicted on child injury charges

A Wichita County grand jury has indicted a man for injury to a child.

The incident happened back in January.

Police said Thomas Winston Gates was arrested after an eight-year-old autistic boy said he was hit across the back with a belt after for wetting himself.

A woman, Kelly Morales was also arrested in January in connection with the incident.

Gates was indicted on April 6th.

