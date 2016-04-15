Woman indicted in connection to meth conspiracy

A Wichita County grand jury has indicted a woman in connection to a meth conspiracy in Texoma.

Tracy Lynn Hernandez was indicted on April 6th, on two counts of money laundering and one count of tampering with government records.

Police said she willingly avoided learning the origins of Cleto Tarin's income and also bought two cars with the drug money.

Tarin and 13 others were found guilty of conspiracy to possess and distribute meth on Monday. They will be sentenced in July and August.

Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved