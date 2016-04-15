WFPD release S.T.E.P. grant numbers

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the results of the 2nd quarter S.T.E.P grants.

Here's a look at the numbers.

Between January and March, Wichita Falls Police gave out 474 speeding violations, 261 intersection violations, 179 adult seat belt citations, 11 child safety seat violations and 169 other violations while making four arrests.

The S.T.E.P. grants are given out by TxDOT and used to pay for overtime activities for officers.

