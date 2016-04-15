Woman charged in connection Human Trafficking and Prostitution

Gayla Jean Baker has been charged with Trafficking in Persons and Compelling Prostitution as the result of an investigation that began in 2014.

In March of that year, an investigation began in regards to a prostitution enterprise operated by Robert Collins.

During that investigation, a juvenile female contacted law enforcement about being apart of the prostitution enterprise.

Baker was later arrested with Collins during a traffic stop.

Further investigation determined that Baker allegedly instructed the juvenile on how to accept calls for service.

Baker was charged on Wednesday and faces a $100,000 bond.

