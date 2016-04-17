If you are looking for employment, the Wichita County Sheriff's Office is now hiring a detention officer.

It's a position with room for growth and can be used as a stepping stone into law enforcement. It is open to both male and female applicants and veterans are highly encouraged to apply. The position offers benefits and TCOLE certification.

Interested applicants can apply at the Wichita County Sheriff's Job Fair on April 30th from 10am-3:00pm at the Wichita County Courthouse.

To apply please bring copies of your high school diploma or GED, college transcripts, DD-214, birth certificate, driver's license, and social security card.

Applications can be downloaded and completed prior to at www.wichitacountysheriffoffice.org under the career opportunities page.

For further information please contact WCSO recruiter, Deputy Brien Conner, at 940-716-8678 or email him at brien.conner@co.wichita.tx.us.

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved KAUZ News.