Now Hiring!

Updated by Ava Van Valen, Morning Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

If you are looking for employment, the Wichita County Sheriff's Office is now hiring a detention officer. 
It's a position with room for growth and can be used as a stepping stone into law enforcement. It is open to both male and female applicants and veterans are highly encouraged to apply. The position offers benefits and TCOLE certification. 

Interested applicants can apply at the Wichita County Sheriff's Job Fair on April 30th from 10am-3:00pm at the Wichita County Courthouse.

To apply please bring copies of your high school diploma or GED, college transcripts, DD-214, birth certificate, driver's license, and social security card. 
Applications can be downloaded and completed prior to at www.wichitacountysheriffoffice.org under the career opportunities page.

For further information please contact WCSO recruiter, Deputy Brien Conner, at 940-716-8678 or email him at brien.conner@co.wichita.tx.us.

  • Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-03-01 23:18:38 GMT
    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

  • Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-01 22:27:42 GMT
    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

  • Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-01 21:56:30 GMT
    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

