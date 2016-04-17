VFD Fish Fry

Two local events are serving up something delicious to help support volunteer firefighters in our community.

The first event is the Devol Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Department Masonic fish fry to offset operational costs for their volunteer fire department. The fish fry will be on April 23rd from 5pm-7pm at the Devol Fire Department. They'll have all you can eat fried fish, hushpuppies, fries, coleslaw and homemade desserts. The cost is by donation only. For more information call Devol Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bryan W. Harrison at 580-281-0113.

The second event is the Newcastle Volunteer Fire Department fish fry taking place Saturday, May14th at the Newcastle Fire Hall from 5pm-7pm. $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 12 and under. There will be an auction following the meal. For more information please contact Teresa Jones at 940-456-1615.



