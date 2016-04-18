Missing Teens from Ohio in Police Custody

Two missing Ohio teens have been found in Wichita County, after leading authorities on a late night chase.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, DPS officials said the Bowie Police initiated a welfare check on two juveniles at a local hotel.

While attempting to flee, the male teen driver struck a Bowie police unit with his vehicle and took off.

DPS troopers took over and began pursuing a blue and gold ford expedition on US 287 in Clay County at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The driver crossed into Wichita County and exited on US 287 business.

That's when Wichita County Sheriffs deputies and Wichita Falls police joined the chase.

A spike strip was deployed, damaging the vehicle's tires, but the driver kept traveling until he collided with a sign post at the intersection of Iowa Park Road and Central Freeway.

A juvenile female passenger was placed under arrest and taken to the Wichita County Juvenile Detention Center.

She was reported as a missing teen from Belmont County Ohio.

The driver, also reported as a missing teen from Ohio, managed to flee the scene of the crash, but was apprehended on Monday morning.

Neither teen was injured during the incident.

