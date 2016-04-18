Crash causes power outage

Several homes and businesses east of Kemp Street are still in the dark after a collision caused a power outage around midday on Monday. The accident happened around 1p.m., and it knocked out power to various residential areas Kell East, Holliday, Brook, Galveston and other streets.

It also shut down the power to businesses in Parker Square.

Wichita Falls Police could be seen directing traffic at various intersections due to the loss of power to the traffic light system.

While power is now restored for some, there are many folks still waiting.

Police said that crews from Oncor are heading Wichita Falls from the metroplex, but they said it will be around 9 o’clock tonight before everything is repaired and working.

