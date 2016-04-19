EYE on Health: PRECISION MEDICINE - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

EYE on Health: PRECISION MEDICINE

(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)

Newschannel Six has teamed up with Texas Oncology to bring you “EYE ON HEALTH.” This is an on-going series dedicated to raising the awareness of different types of cancers, and what you can do to lower your risks.

On this week, we speak to Dr. Kent Ulrich,Texas Oncology on the topic of PRECISION MEDICINE.

