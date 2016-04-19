Police arrest man in connection to March burglary attempt

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after he was arrested by police in relation to an attempted burglary back in March.

Jason Shelton, 38, was arrested by police in 1900 block of 9th Street on Monday. Shelton had an open warrant in connection to a burglary on March 31st, 2016. Police officials said back in March they responded to call of a possible burglary in progress. Once at the scene, the victim told officers that he heard a knock at his front and back doors. Shortly after the men began to kick the door until it was forced open, however, they were unable to gain entry to the residence. The suspects fled the scene in a Ford pickup.

Shelton is currently being held at the Wichita County Jail

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved